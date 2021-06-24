Sweden Producer Price Inflation At 2-1/2-Year High

Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.6 percent rise in April. Prices rose for the fourth month in a row.

A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in November 2018.

Import prices increased 5.3 percent yearly in May and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 5.9 percent annually in May and increased 1.1 percent from the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.