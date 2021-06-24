Czech Economic Confidence Strengthens In June

The Czech economic confidence increased in June, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 104.0 in June from 99.7 in April.

The confidence index increased to 103.7 in June from 99.1 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index grew to 108.2 in June from 103.6 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction rose to 115.8 from 115.2 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 104.7 from 99.3.

The consumer confidence improved to 105.5 in June from 102.8 a month ago.

