German Business Confidence Improves More Than Expected

German confidence improved more-than-expected in June, reports said citing survey results from ifo Institute on Thursday.

The business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 100.6.

According to ifo, both current assessment as well as expectations improved in June.



The current conditions index came in at 99.6 in June. Economists had forecast the index to advance to 97.8 from May's initially estimated 95.7.

The expectations index climbed to 104.0 in June and was marginally above the expected score of 103.9.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.