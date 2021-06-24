Poland Jobless Rate Falls In May

Poland's jobless rate declined in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.1 percent in May from 6.3 percent in March. This was in line with economists' expectation.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 85,300 in May from 84,600 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 121,100 in May from 124,500 in the previous month.

