Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Healthcare Stocks Post Strong Gains

The Canadian stock market is modestly higher in early afternoon trades on Thursday, lifted by strong gains in healthcare sector. Consumer discretionary and information stocks are also gaining some ground in positive territory.

Positive global cues and fairly encouraging Canadian economic data are aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.61 or 0.2% at 20,207.00 about an hour past noon. The index touched a high of 20,257.83 in early trades today.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 3%. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) are up 5.4% and 5.3%, respectively. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) are up 3 to 4%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is gaining about 1.3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Spin Master (TOY.TO) are rising 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is up 2.3% and Magna International (MG.TO) is gaining 2.1%. Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are up 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), up 12.3%, is the biggest gainer in the Information Technology Index. Hut 8 Mining Corp is rising 6.5% and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is up 3.1%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Absolute Software (ABST.TO) are up 1.7%, 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Statistics Canada said that according to a flash estimate, Canada's manufacturing sales went up 1% from a month earlier in May, rebounding from a 2.1% drop in April, on the back of a widespread recovery across Canadian industries.

Wholesale sales in Canada likely advanced by 1.1% month-over-month in May of 2021, following a 0.4% rise in the previous month, preliminary estimates showed. The increase reflects higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

Another data from Statistics Canada said average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada advanced 1.1% year-on-year to C$ 1,129 in April, the slowest annual increase since February of 2019.

