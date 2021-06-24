European Markets Close Higher On Strong Economic Data

European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday as buoyant eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments lifted sentiment.

Worries about inflation subsided a bit after the Bank of England governor said the jump in consumer prices is expected to be temporary.

The Bank of England today kept its key interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, as widely expected. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Andrew Bailey unanimously decided to hold the benchmark rate at a record low of 0.1%.

The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP 20 billion and the government bond purchases at GBP 875 billion, taking the size of total quantitative easing to GBP 895 billion.

A firm trend on Wall Street after data showed a drop in jobless claims helped as well.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended stronger by 0.87%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.51%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.86% and France's CAC 40 jumped 1.22%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.8% up.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with strong gains.

Russia drifted lower, while Czech Republic, Greece and Norway ended flat.

In the UK market, Flutter Entertainment and Anglo American Plc gained 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Just Eat Takeaway climbed 2.7%, while Natwest Group, Entain, Ashtead Group, Scottish Mortgage, Royal Mail, Ocado Group, CRH, Rightmove and BHP Group gained 1.5 to 2%.

Bunzl shared moved modestly higher after the distribution and outsourcing Group said its Group revenue in the first half is expected to increase by around 1% on a reported basis and 6 to 7% at constant exchange rates.

Vodafone Group shares declined more than 4%. United Utilities, Evraz, Melrose Industries, Informat, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Phoenix Group Holdings, Imperial Brands and BT Group lost 1 to 3%.

In Germany, HeidelbergCement, Merck, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Post, Beiersdorf, Bayer, SAP, Deutsche Bank, BMW, Volkswagen, Fresenius and Thyssenkrupp gained 1 to 3%.

In the French market, Societe Generale climbed more than 3%. Capgemini, Dassault Systemes, Pernod Ricard, LOreal, STMicroElectronics, ArcelorMittal, Hermes International and Veolia gained 2 to 2.7%. Shares of retailer Carrefour gained about 0.7% after the company unveiled plans to potentially restructure its foreign units.

The Bank of England's MPC said it did not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there was clear evidence that significant progress was being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.

In other economic news, Germany's ifo Institute's climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. The score was expected to rise moderately to 100.6. According to ifo, both current assessment as well as expectations improved in June.

Germany's exports to countries outside the European Union grew sharply in May from the same month last year, driven by a surge in shipments to the US and the UK. Exports to non-EU countries rose 27.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 48.4 billion, preliminary data from Destatis showed.

French statistics agency INSEE said its monthly business confidence index rose to 113 from 108 in May, hitting its highest level since July 2007 as the easing of COVID restrictions unleashed a service sector boom.

The manufacturing confidence index held steady at 107 in June, while the score was forecast to climb to 109. This was the joint-highest score since August 2018.

