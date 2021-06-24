New Zealand May Trade Surplus NZ$469 Million

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$469 million in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That was up from the upwardly revised NZ$414 million surplus in April (originally NZ$388 million).

Imports skyrocketed NZ$1.3 billion of 31 percent on year to NZ$5.4 billion, up from the upwardly revised NZ$4.99 billion figure in the previous month (originally NZ$4.98 billion).

Exports rose NZ$461 million or 8.5 percent on year to NZ$5.87 billion, up from the upwardly revised NZ$5.4 billion figure a month earlier (originally NZ$5.37 billion).

