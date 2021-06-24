Hang Seng Expected To Open In The Green On Friday

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 570 points or 2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,880-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on renewed optimism for economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the oil companies, weakness from the stocks and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index rose 65.39 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 28,882.46 after trading between 28,782.34 and 28,993.37.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 1.87 percent, while AIA Group advanced 0.62 percent, Alibaba Group spiked 1.45 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 2.59 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 1.37 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.13 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 0.95 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rallied 1.22 percent, China Resources Land dropped 0.30 percent, CNOOC was up 0.11 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.35 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.41 percent, Hang Lung Properties jumped 1.15 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.27 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.16 percent, Longfor climbed 1.14 percent, Meituan soared 2.27 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.25 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 2.00 percent, WuXi Biologics slid 0.14 percent and Country Garden Services, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, CITIC, New World Development, Xiaomi Corporation and Sands China were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Friday and remained comfortably in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 322.58 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 34,196.82, while the NASDAQ jumped 97.98 points or 0.69 percent to end at 14,369.71 and the S&P 500 gained 24.65 points or 0.58 percent to close at 4,266.49.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a resumption of the upward momentum seen earlier in the week, which helped lift the Dow well off its lowest levels in over two months.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

News that President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators have reached an agreement on a new infrastructure plan may also have helped support the markets.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Thursday, continuing to benefit from data that showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $73.30 per barrel.

