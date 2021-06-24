Tokyo Overall Annual Inflation Unchanged In June

Overall consumer prices in Tokyo were flat on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in May.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also was unchanged on a yearly basis versus forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher annually for housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation; they were lower for food, fuel, medical care and transportation.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent and core CPI rose 0.1 percent.

