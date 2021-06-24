Australian Market Marginally Higher

Australian stock market is marginally higher on Friday, recouping the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just breaking above the 7,300 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Strong gains in mining and financial stocks offset weakness in and energy stocks.

On the front, New South Wales's COVID outbreak grew by 11 cases and Queensland's outbreak grew by 3 yesterday Authorities were mainly concerned about four infections that they had been unable to link to known cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 28.40 points or 0.39 percent to 7,303.70, after touching a high of 7,322.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 26.20 points or 0.35 percent to 7,565.30. Australian ended marginally lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and OZ Minerals are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are adding almost 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search and Beach energy are flat, while Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.1 percent. Santos and Origin Energy are edging up 0.2 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay is edging up 0.3 percent, while Xero is edging down 0.3 percent, WiseTech Global is losing more than 3 percent and Appen is down more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is adding more than 1 percent.



Gold miners higher after gold prices climbed overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent and Resolute Mining is adding more than 3 percent, while Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are up almost 2 percent each. Gold Road Resources is rising more than 2 percent.



In other news, shares in Southern Cross Media are up more than 6 percent after it signed a two year deal to broadcast Network Ten programs such as Masterchef Australia and Australian Survivor in parts of regional Australia.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.759 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous sessions. With the upward move on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The major averages finished the day off their best levels of the session but still firmly positive. The Dow jumped 322.58 points or 1 percent to 34,196.82, the Nasdaq advanced 97.98 points or 0.7 percent to 14,369.71 and the S&P 500 climbed 24.65 points or 0.6 percent to 4,266.49.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Thursday, continuing to benefit from data that showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $73.30 per barrel.

