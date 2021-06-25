European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the forward-looking sentiment index to improve to -4 in July from -7 in June.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices for May.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes monetary aggregates for May. M3 money supply is expected to climb 8.5 percent annually versus 9.2 percent in April.



In the meantime, Italy's and consumer confidence survey results are due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to drop to 14 percent in June from 18 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.