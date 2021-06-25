Malaysia Inflation Slows In May

Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 4.4 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged at 4.7 percent.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 26.0 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.2 percent. Prices for furnishings, households equipment and routine household maintenance rose 2.1 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in May.

The core inflation was 0.8 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.