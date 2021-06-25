Italy Consumer Confidence Improves In June

Italy's consumer confidence improved in June, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 115.1 in June from 110.6 in May. Economists had expected a score of 112.0.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 114.8 in June from 110.9 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 112.0.

The economic sentiment index grew to 126.9 in June from 116.2 in the prior month.

The confidence rose to 112.8 in June from 107.3 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index decreased to 153.6 from 153.9 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector increased to 106.7 from 99.1 in May and that for retail rose to 106.7 from 99.9.

