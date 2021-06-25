Easing Monetary Policy Concerns May Lead To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the upward move seen in the previous session.

Stocks may continue to benefit from the upward momentum seen throughout most of the week, which has helped lift the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new record highs.

While the Federal Reserve's forecast for rate hikes in 2023 weighed on the last week, traders seem to be coming to terms with the fact that tighter monetary policy is not imminent.

The Fed is likely to begin tapering its asset purchase program in the not-too-distant future, but the program will continue to support the markets until that time.

A report from the Commerce Department showing the annual rate of core consumer price growth in May matched economist estimates may add to the sentiment.

The reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in May from 3.1 percent in April.

Following the lackluster performance seen on Wednesday, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The major averages finished the day off their best levels of the session but still firmly positive. The Dow jumped 322.58 points or 1 percent to 34,196.82, the Nasdaq advanced 97.98 points or 0.7 percent to 14,369.71 and the S&P 500 climbed 24.65 points or 0.6 percent to 4,266.49.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders looked to get back into action after taking a breather on Wednesday, when the major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The advance on the day reflected a resumption of the upward momentum seen earlier in the week, which helped lift the Dow well off its lowest levels in over two months.

After a brief setback last week, optimism that the Federal Reserve will not prematurely begin tightening monetary policy seems to have led to renewed buying interest.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 19th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 411,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 418,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 380,000 from the 412,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded in the month of May.

The report said durable goods orders surged up by 2.3 percent in May after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in April.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to spike by 2.7 percent compared to the 1.3 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.3 percent in May after jumping by 1.7 percent in April. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.7 percent.

News that President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators have reached an agreement on a new infrastructure plan may also have helped support the markets.

Steel stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 2.1 percent.

Considerable strength was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The rally by oil service stocks came amid a modest increase by the price of crude oil.

Semiconductor stocks also turned in a strong performance, resulting in a 1.8 percent advanced by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Banking, tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks also showed notable moves to the upside, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Eli Lilly (LLY) helped lead the pharmaceutical sector higher after the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the drug maker's Alzheimer's treatment.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.12 to $73.42 a barrel after rising $0.22 to $73.30 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $6.70 to $1,776.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.40 to $1,787.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 110.55 yen versus the 110.87 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1952 compared to yesterday's $1.1932.

Asia

Asian stocks traded firm on Friday, with all the major regional bourses and indicators gaining from Thursday's close. Recent comments from U.S. government and Fed officials on the expected decline in inflation by the year-end and the assurance of no hurrying on interest rate increases continued to buoy stock market sentiment.

Chinese stocks followed the upbeat sentiment on Wall Street. The Shanghai Composite Index closed trade at 3,607.56 after adding 40.91 points or 1.2 percent from Thursday's close.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added 190.95 points or 0.7 percent to end the week at 29,066.18 amidst reports that showed increase in CPI from 101.40 to 101.70 and a decline in preliminary data on Manufacturing PMI from 53 to 51.5.

Mazda gained 6.2 percent, followed by Fujikura, which added 5.14 percent. Eisai was the biggest trailer with a 3.4 percent decline, followed by Kawasaki Kisen, which fell 0.9 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 412.37 points or 1.4 percent in the day's trade. The day's high was at 29,313 and the day's low level was at 28,948.

The Korean Stock Index Kospi closed at record high of 3,302.84 after adding 16.74 points or 0.5 percent from Thursday's close. Sentiment was supported by the strong reading of 98, the highest since April 2011 in the Business Survey Index.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index, Australia's leading share market index closed trade at 7,308 after gaining 32.70 points or 0.5 percent. Boral gained 6.4 percent whereas Kogan.com gained 6.1 percent. Nuix declined by 3.9 percent and Pilbara Minerals lost 3.9 percent.

New Zealand's S&P NZX 50 index gained 0.3 percent over Thursday's close to end trade at 12,626.09, as cues from the U.S. on the infrastructure deal and the dovish stance by Fed officials supported positive sentiment. Markets shrugged off a decline in trade surplus to NZD 469 million in May 2021 compared to NZD 1,294 million a year ago attributed to the 31 percent surge in imports and the 5.8 percent growth in exports.

Comvita rallied by 4.9 percent, followed by DGL Group, which gained 3.7 percent. Vista Group International lost the most, as it declined 3.3 percent. Bankers Investment Trust also declined more than 3 percent in the day's trading.

Europe

European stocks are trading mixed on Friday as anxiety over tapering and tightening selectively played out to deny a uniform direction or sentiment to the major regional bourses.

London's FTSE 100 Index and the pan-European Stoxx 600 Index traded close to the flat-line, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 Index, Paris' CAC 40 Index and the Swiss Stock market Index SMI are declining from previous closing levels.

A high inflationary forecast by the Bank of England emerged just as the anxiety over aggressive monetary policy by the U.S. started to wane following a series of dovish comments by U.S. officials. The B.O.E. however left policy rates unchanged and maintained that inflationary spikes would most likely be transitory.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank released data that showed loans to households in the euro area rose by 3.9 percent in May 2021, the largest increase since December 2008. Credit to companies was up by 1.9 percent, while private sector credit growth slowed to 2.7 percent.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index oscillated between and 7,138.39 and 7,109.79 and is currently trading at 7,130.03, higher by 0.3 percent from the previous close in the backdrop of the Bank of England's inflation forecast of 3 percent.

Data also showed that the United Kingdom's GfK Consumer Confidence number for June was -9, unchanged from May and its highest since March 2020.

France's CAC 40 Index has traded flat to lower during the day and is currently at 6,624.75, down by around 0.1 percent.

Germany's DAX Index is down 0.1 percent to trade at 15,570.01 as compared to the previous close of 15,589.23. The GFK consumer sentiment index for June rose to -0.3, surpassing a consensus forecast of -4.0, and up from -6.9 in the previous month.

U.S. Economic Reports

After reporting a sharp pullback in U.S. personal income in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing personal income saw further downside in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said personal income slumped by 2.0 percent in May after plunging by 13.1 percent in April. Economists had expected personal income to tumble by 2.5 percent.

The continued decrease in personal income in May primarily reflected a drop in government social benefits, as stimulus payments continued but at a lower level.

Meanwhile, the report showed personal spending was virtually unchanged in May after climbing by 0.9 percent in April. Personal spending was expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in May from 3.1 percent in April.

At 10 am ET, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of June. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be upwardly revised to 86.5 from 86.4.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is due to moderate a "What an 'Inclusive' Recovery Looks Like in the Midwest, and Why It Matters to All of Us" panel discussion before virtual policy summit at 11:35 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is scheduled to present a session on "Financial Stability" before a virtual "Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: Fed Week" event.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to give honoree remarks before a virtual University of California Education Abroad Program Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony at 3 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Nike (NKE) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the footwear and athletic apparel giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Auto retailer CarMax (KMX) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting fiscal first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

On the other hand, shares of FedEx (FDX) are seeing pre-market weakness after the delivery giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.

