Dollar Recovers After Mid Session Setback

The U.S. dollar depreciated against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation's personal income slumped in May, easing fears over a faster tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The currency recovered from lows post noon and even managed to gain some ground against some of its rivals.

In economic news today, a report from the Commerce Department showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth in May matched economist estimates. The reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 3.4% in May from 3.1% in April.

According to the data released by the Commerce Department, personal income slumped by 2% in May after plunging by 13.1% in April. Economists had expected personal income to tumble by 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the report showed personal spending was virtually unchanged in May after climbing by 0.9% in April. Personal spending was expected to rise by 0.4%.

A report from the University of Michigan said that its consumer sentiment reading for the US was revised lower to 85.5 in June from a preliminary reading of 86.4. Although market had expected to score to come in at 87.4, it still remained the second-highest since start of the pandemic.

The currency was further weighed by stimulus optimism, after President Joe Biden announced that the White House has reached an infrastructure deal with U.S. Senators worth $579 billion.

The agreement proposes spending to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure over the next five years.

The package is expected to generate "millions" of jobs and will be funded through unused aid money and returned state jobless benefits.

The dollar index dropped to 91.53 around mid morning, but rallied to 91.88 later on in the day. It was last seen at 91.80, down slightly from the previous close.

Against the Euro, the dollar was slightly weak at $1.1937, after recovering from $1.1977.

Against Pound Sterling, the dollar firmed to $1.3879, gaining from $1.3922.

The Yen gained marginally at 110.79 a dollar.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News