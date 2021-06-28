European Economics Preview: Germany Import Price Data Due

Import price data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's import price data for May. Economists forecast import prices to climb 11.3 percent annually versus a 10.3 percent rise in April.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases retail sales data for May.

At 3.30 am ET, retail sales and household lending data is due from Sweden.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results for June.

At 6.00 am ET, Ireland's retail sales data is due for May. Sales had increased 7.4 percent on month in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.