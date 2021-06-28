Malaysia Exports Rises Less Than Expected

Malaysia's exports rose less than expected in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Exports surged 47.3 percent year-on-year to MYR 92.3 billion in May. Economists had expected a rise of 52.4 percent.

Imports grew 50.3 percent annually to MYR 78.6 billion in May.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 13.7 billion in May, which was below the expected level of MYR 18.0 billion, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 12.6 percent in May and imports decreased 7.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.