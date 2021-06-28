Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Improves In June

Finland's consumer confidence and industrial morale improved in June, separate survey results showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index increased to 4.6 in June from 2.7 in May, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, expectation concerning consumers' own economic situation in 12 months weakened in June.

Meanwhile, household's expectations concerning own in the present and expectations concerning Finland's economy improved. Intentions to spend money on durable goods for the next 12 months remained unchanged.

The data was collected from 956 persons between June 1 and 17.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose three points to 20 in June from 14 in May. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to -9 in June from -13 in May. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.

The service sector confidence indicator rose four points to 14 in June.

The retail trade confidence grew eight points to 22 in June, which was above the long-term average of -1.

