Norway Retail Sales Accelerate In May

Norway's retail sales accelerated in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 5.8 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 percent rise in April.

Sales of information, communication and grew 34.3 percent monthly in May. Sales of cultural and recreation goods, and other goods surged by 26.6 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 6.3 percent monthly in May, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 5.6 percent in May, after a 2.9 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption grew a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent month-on-month in May, after a 0.9 percent rise in April.

