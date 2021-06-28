Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Slows In May

Lithuania's retail sales increased at a softer pace in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 18.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 36.2 percent rise in April.

Sales of non-food stores surged 27.3 percent annually in May and those in specialized stores accelerated 48.9 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.6 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in May.

