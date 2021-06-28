Ireland Retail Sales Increases In May

Ireland's retail sales increased in May, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month in May, following a 1.3 percent rise in April.

Retail sales grew 44.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 83.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales rose by 9.1 percent monthly and rose 22.6 percent yearly in May.

The retail sales value accelerated 47.3 percent yearly in May and rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.

