US Reports Lowest COVID Cases And Deaths At The Weekend

The United States on Sunday reported one of the lowest daily numbers of infections and related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

3716 new cases at the weekend took the national total to 33,625,039, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is just one third of the 7-day average of 11138.

81 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 603,967. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 308.

California reported the most number of - 867 cases and 31 deaths on Sunday. The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.

California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics - 3,816,358 cases and 63,588 deaths.

Currently, 12444 people are hospitalized in the country due to the disease, while 3661 others are admitted in intensive care units.

A total of 28,927,335 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.

The coronavirus test positivity rate across the nation remains at 2.4 percent.

A total of 323,327,328 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 179,261,269 people have received at least one dose.

More than 153 million people, or 46.1 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, has warned that the the highly contagious Delta variant and dangerous Delta variant of coronavirus is likely to break out in some U.S. communities.

"It's not going to be as pervasive. It's going to hyper-regionalized. There's certain pockets of the country where you're going to have very dense outbreaks," CBS quoted the expert as saying Sunday.

A new outbreak of the more transmissible Delta variant has been reported in many parts of Australia, including in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia.

The alarming development has prompted a high-level government emergency meeting on Monday, and lockdowns in the cities of Sydney and Darwin, as well as restrictions across four states.

