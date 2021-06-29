European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence data from euro area and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes unemployment data for the first quarter. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 8.1 percent from 8 percent in the fourth quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 13.7 percent on year in June, faster than the 10.9 percent increase in May.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue monthly consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to 100 in June from 97 in May.

At 3.00 am ET, Sweden's economic tendency survey data is due.

In the meantime, flash consumer prices and retail sales figures are due from Spain. EU harmonized inflation is seen unchanged at 2.4 percent in June.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to release mortgage approvals data for May. The number of mortgages approved in May is forecast to fall to 85,900 from 86,920 in April.

At 5.00 am ET, European Commission is slated to release euro area economic confidence survey data. The economic sentiment index is seen rising to 116.5 in June from 114.5 in May.

At 8.00 am ET, Germany's flash consumer price data is due. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.3 percent in June from 2.5 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.