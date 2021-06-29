Hungary Jobless Rate Falls In May

Hungary's jobless rate decreased in May, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 3.9 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 189,400 in June from 211,100 in the previous month.

The employment rate fell to 62.6 percent in May from 61.9 percent in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent during March to May period from 4.3 percent during February-April period.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.4 percent in the three months ended May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.