Turkey Economic Confidence Strengthens In June

Turkey's economic confidence increased in June, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The economic confidence index rose to 97.8 in June from 92.6 in May. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 81.2.

The consumer confidence index increased to 81.7 in June from 77.3 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale decreased to 109.8 in June and the confidence index for services grew to 108.5.

The confidence measures for retail trade declined to 105.7 in June and that for construction sector rose to 82.4.

Economic News

