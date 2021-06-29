Portugal Consumer Confidence Improves In June

Portugal's consumer confidence rose in June, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -12.6 in June from -12.8 in May.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 2.7 in June from 1.7 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale fell to -9.5 in June from -5.6 in May.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector increased to 4.9 in June and the confidence measure in the services sector grew to 6.8.

The economic climate indicator increased to 6.8 in June from -4.4 in May.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 16.1 percent yearly in May, after 28.5 percent rise in April.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 3.9 percent in May, after a 4.2 percent increase in the prior month.

