Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Wednesday, recouping the slight losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shooting above the 7,300 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. However, investors remained cautious as they braced for further updates amid a worsening domestic situation.

Health authorities issued lockdowns in Sydney, Darwin and Perth and Brisbane over the weekend following several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant. Five of Australia's eight states and territories have been hit by outbreaks, with around 80 percent of the population under some form of restrictions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 60.90 points or 0.83 percent to 7,362.10, after touching a high of 7,370.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 63.40 points or 0.84 percent to 7,628.90. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is adding more than 3 percent. Fortescue Metals and OZ Minerals are up almost 2 percent each.

Rio Tinto, Australia's second-largest mining company, has suspended operations in South Africa's Richards Bay and declared force majeure on customer contracts as security fears at the site intensify.

Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search is edging down 0.1 percent, while Santos and Origin Energy are losing almost 1 percent each. Woodside Petroleum and Beach energy are edging up 0.4 percent each

In the tech space, Afterpay is losing almost 1 percent and Appen is down more than 2 percent, while Xero is gaining almost 1 percent and WiseTech Global is flat.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is flat. National Australia Bank is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent, Resolute Mining is declining almost 2 percent and Gold Road Resources is flat. Evolution Mining is edging down 0.2 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging down 0.5 percent.



In other news, shares in Telstra are up more than 4 percent after the telcom giant sold 49% of its tower to a consortium of superannuation funds for $2.8 billion and said it would pay out half of that sum to shareholders.

AGL, the nation's largest energy supplier, has confirmed its plan to split itself in two in response to the accelerating pressure of the clean energy transition and a $2.3 billion half-year loss. The stock is down almost 4 percent.

Shares in Nuix are plummeting almost 11 percent on news of insider trading allegations involving its former chief financial officer Stephen Doyle.

In economic news, Australia will see May figures for private sector credit. In April, credit was up 1.3 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.751 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks failed to hold gains and ended flat on Tuesday as investors turned cautious and largely refrained from holding positions at higher levels as they looked ahead to crucial jobs data, due later in the week.

The major averages rebounded from losses in the previous session, ended with a small gain. The Dow ended the day with a gain of 9.02 points or 0.03 percent at 34,292.29. The S&P 500 settled at 4,291.90, gaining 1.19 points or 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up by 27.83 points or 0.19 percent at 14,528.33.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.21 percent and Germany's DAX surged up 0.88 percent, while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.14 percent.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher on Tuesday, after a somewhat lackluster session with traders looking ahead to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.07 at $72.98 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis