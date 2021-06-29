Japanese Market Slightly Lower, Paring Early Gains

The Japanese stock market is slightly lower after giving up the strong early gains on Wednesday, extending the losses of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index falling below the 28,800 level, as traders are digesting weak local industrial production data, the first drop since February. The cues overnight from Wall Street were broadly positive.

The news of another impending State of Emergency in Tokyo and other areas due to signs of resurgence in COVID-19 infections is also bringing down the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 31.73 points or 0.11 percent to 28,844.34, after touching a high of 28,998.99 earlier. Japanese stocks closed significantly lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is flat.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings and is gaining more than 1 percent, Advantest is adding almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.2 percent and Mizuho Financial is flat.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are losing more than 1 percent each. Canon is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, M3 is gaining almost 4 percent and Fujikura is adding almost 3 percent, while Chugai Pharmaceutical, Taiyo Yuden, and TDK are up more than 2 percent each. Terumo, Tokyo Tatemono, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Tokai Carbon, Minebea Mitsumi, KDDI and Yokogawa Electric are rising almost 2 percent each.



Conversely, J. Front Retailing is sliding almost 4 percent, Eisai is losing more than 3 percent and Takashimaya is down almost 3 percent, while Hino Motors and Marui Group are declining more than 2 percent each. Taiheiyo Cement, Astellas Pharma and Nippon Sheet Glass are lower by almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, industrial production in Japan declined 5.9 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday. That was shy of expectations for a drop 2.4 percent following the upwardly revised 2.9 percent gain in April (originally 2.5 percent). This was the first drop since February. On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 22 percent, missing forecasts for a 27.0 percent growth following the 15.8 percent increase in the previous month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-110 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks failed to hold gains and ended flat on Tuesday as investors turned cautious and largely refrained from holding positions at higher levels as they looked ahead to crucial jobs data, due later in the week.

The major averages rebounded from losses in the previous session, ended with a small gain. The Dow ended the day with a gain of 9.02 points or 0.03 percent at 34,292.29. The S&P 500 settled at 4,291.90, gaining 1.19 points or 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up by 27.83 points or 0.19 percent at 14,528.33.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.21 percent and Germany's DAX surged up 0.88 percent , while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.14 percent.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher on Tuesday, after a somewhat lackluster session with traders looking ahead to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.07 at $72.98 a barrel.

