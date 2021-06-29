Indian Shares Likely To Open Higher

Higher SGX Nifty and gains in most of the in Asia indicate a positive start for Indian shares Wednesday morning.

However, uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery due to a surge in the delta variant of Covid-19 and fresh curbs on travel in several countries, including Spain, Portugal and Germany, may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

The Indian government has approved Moderna's Covid vaccine and the vaccine will be made available through a tie-up with Cipla. According to reports, Cipla plans to import around 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Vindhya Telelinks reported consolidated profit of Rs 116.04 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 38.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Hudco said its consolidated profit rose to Rs 526.28 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 440.91 crore a year ago.

The Indian market ended weak for a second straight session on Tuesday amid concerns that new outbreaks and travel restrictions in parts of the world could slow down the pace of economic recovery.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended down 185.93 points, or 0.35 percent, at 52,549.66, while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 66.25 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 15,748.45.

U.S. stocks failed to hold gains and ended flat overnight as investors turned cautious and largely refrained from holding positions at higher levels as they looked ahead to crucial jobs data, due later in the week.

Among the major averages, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbed fresh peak, and recorded new closing highs, edging up by 0.19 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. The Dow, which opened on a firm note, rebounding from losses in the previous session, ended with a small gain of 0.03 percent.

European markets closed modestly higher on Tuesday, reacting positively to data showing a jump in eurozone economic sentiment in the month of June. Worries about a surge in the delta variant of Covid-19 and fresh curbs on travel in several countries limited markets' upside.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com