European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from Germany and flash consumer prices from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised quarterly national accounts for the first quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 1.5 percent sequential fall.

In the meantime, unemployment figures are due from Germany, Norway and Denmark.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office publishes flash consumer prices, household spending, and producer prices data. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 1.5 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May. Economists expect consumer spending to grow 7.5 percent on month in May.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices and gross wages from Hungary and the KOF leading index from Switzerland are due.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. Economists forecast the jobless rate to fall to 5.9 percent in June from 6 percent in May.

At 4.00 am ET, producer prices from Italy and flash consumer prices from Poland are due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash consumer price data. Inflation is expected to ease marginally to 1.9 percent in June from 2 percent in May.

In the meantime, preliminary consumer price data is due from Italy.

