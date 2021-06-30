Sensex, Nifty Firmly In Positive Territory After Steady Start

The Indian stock market is up firmly in positive territory Wednesday morning, led by gains in information , automobile and metal sections.

Several stocks from consumer durables and healthcare sectors are also finding good support.

Although the positive trend in Asian is aiding sentiment, the mood in the market remains a bit cautious amid worries the surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries in Asia and Europe, and fresh curbs on travel in many places could hurt the pace of economic recovery.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which advanced to 52,764.28, is up 163.97 points or 0.31 percent at 52,713.63, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty is up 46.80 points or 0.3 percent at 15,795.25, after rising to a high of 15,812.65.

Maruti Suzuki, up 1.3 percent, is the top gainer in the Sensex. Infosys is gaining about 1 percent, while Titan Industries and Tata Steel are up nearly 1 percent.

Nestle India, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries are gaining 0.5 to 0.8

percent.

Reliance Industries is up 0.6 percent. The company announced that it has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to jointly build a petrochemical facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, to manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride.

Power Grid Corporation, ICICI Bank and NTPC are down 0.6 to 1 percent, while Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and HDFC Bank are down marginally.

Cipla is gaining nearly 0.5 percent. The Indian government has approved Moderna's Covid vaccine and the vaccine will be made available through a tie-up with Cipla. According to reports, Cipla plans to import around 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Vindhya Telelinks shares are up nearly 8.5 percent after the company reported consolidated profit of Rs 116.04 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 38.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Hudco said its consolidated profit rose to Rs 526.28 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 440.91 crore a year ago. Hudco shares are down 0.6 percent.

