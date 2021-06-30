Denmark Jobless Rate Declines In May

Denmark's jobless rate decreased in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The gross unemployment rate decreased to a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in May from 4.5 percent in April.

The gross unemployment fell by 13,900 to 115,300 in May from 129,200 in the preceding month.

This was the largest monthly decline in unemployment since January 2007, the agency said.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 1.6 percent in May from 1.7 percent in the previous month.

