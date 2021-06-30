Sensex, Nifty Fail To Hold Gains, End On Weak Note

The Indian stock market ended slightly weak on Wednesday, sliding gradually from the day's highs post mid afternoon, as investors turned cautious and took profits.

Worries about spikes in the Delta variant of Covid-19 and fresh travel curbs in several countries in Asia and Europe weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which rose to 52,875.92, plunged more than 425 points from that level to 52,448.64 and eventually ended the session at 52,482.71, recording a loss of 66.95 points or 0.13 percent.

The broader Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange settled with a loss of 26.95 points or 0.17 percent at 15,721.50 after scaling a high of 15,839.10 ad a low of 15,708.75 intraday.

Reliance Industries ended 1.2 percent up. RIL announced that it has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to jointly build a petrochemical facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, to manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride.

Coal India, Divi's Laboratories and Infosys gained 1 to 1.3 percent. Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Life closed with modest gains.

Cipla shares surged higher sharply after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) permitted the firm to import Moderna's Covid Vaccine with emergency use authorisation in India. According to reports, Cipla plans to import around 50 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Vindhya Telelinks shares gained nearly 7 percent after the company reported consolidated profit of Rs 116.04 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 38.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Uflex NSE 19.12 % jumped as much as 19 per cent during early trade on Wednesday as the company reported more than double profit in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

Uflex shares soared nearly 20 percent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 264.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, over the previous quarter.

Shree Cement, Bajaj Financial Services, Power Grid Corporation, UPL, ICICI Bank, ONGC, NTPC and Eicher Motors lost 1 to 2 percent.

The market breadth was slightly positive. On BSE, 1707 stocks closed higher and 1530 stocks drifted down, while 122 stocks settled flat.

