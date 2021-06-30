Poland Inflation Slows In June

Poland's consumer price inflation eased in June, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 4.7 percent increase in May.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 27.3 percent yearly in June. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Economic News

