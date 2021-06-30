Portugal Inflation Eases In June

Portugal's consumer prices inflation eased in June, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.24 percent increase in May.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.25 percent yearly in June, after a 0.63 percent gain in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in June, after a 0.24 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, decreased 0.6 percent annually in June, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.