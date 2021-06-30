Ireland Jobless Rate Falls In June

Ireland's jobless rate declined in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 7.6 percent in June from 7.8 percent in May. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.7 percent.

The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in June, the agency said.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 170,100 persons in June from 174,100 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, increased to 16.7 percent in June from 17.3 percent in the prior month.

