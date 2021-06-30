Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 1.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Tuesday. The Dow, which rose to 34,469.83, ended the day with a gain of 9.02 points or 0.03 percent at 34,292.29. The S&P 500 climbed to 4,300.52 and settled at 4,291.90, gaining 1.19 points or 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up by 27.83 points or 0.19 percent at 14,528.33, slightly off a new high of 14,535.97.

On the economic front, Automated Data Processing Inc.'s Employment Report for June will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 550K, while it was up 978K in the prior month.

The Institute For Supply Management's Chicago PMI for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 71, while it was up 75.2 in the prior month.



National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.8 percent, while the index was down 4.4 percent in the prior month.



State Street Investor Confidence Index for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 97.9.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 7.6 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were down 2.9 million barrels.

The Survey of Business Uncertainty for June will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales growth was up 4.47 percent, while employment growth was up 4.92 percent in the previous month.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for May will be published at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the prices were up 6.9 percent.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will participate in a roundtable, "A Hispanic Community Perspective on the Economy and Effects of the Pandemic" event hosted by regional Hispanic Chambers of Commerce at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index closed trade at 3591.20 after adding 18 points or 0.50 percent.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 21.08 points or 0.07 percent and closed at 28791.53. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shed 166.15 points or 0.57 percent in the day's trade to close at 28827.95. The day's high was at 29146.28 and the day's low level was at 28827.70.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained 11.80 points or 0.16 percent to close trade at 7313 amidst reports that private sector credit rose by 0.4 percent compared to a 0.2 percent growth in the previous month.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 36.59 points or 0.56 percent. The German DAX is losing 115.36 points or 0.73 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is shedding 30.31 points or 0.43 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 31.63 points or 0.26 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.61 percent.

Business News