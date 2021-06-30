Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

Canadian shares are likely to open lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by data showing a contraction in the country's GDP growth in April.

Weak gold prices may also hurt. However, higher crude oil prices will likely trigger some buying in the energy space and limit market's downside.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian contracted 0.3% month-over-month in April of 2021, ending 11 consecutive monthly increases. Economists had forecast a contraction of 0.8%.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.7% month over month in May, after rising 1.6% a month earlier. Producer Prices increased 16.4% in May 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

Statistics Canada also said its raw materials price index increased 3.2% on a monthly basis in May and was up 40.1% year-over-year.

The Canadian market ended marginally up on Tuesday after moving in a very narrow range above the flat line, as investors largely stayed cautious and refrained from making significant moves. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 25.77 points or 0.13% at 20,171.02, after hitting a high of 20,214.35 in the session.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) announced that it has signed a deal to buy four pig farms in central Saskatchewan from a group of companies known as Polar Pork. Maple Leaf Foods said that it expects to close the deal in June 2022 and added that it will likely invest up to $27 million in the barns over time, including acquisition costs and capital investments.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday with benchmark indexes recording muted gains on the last day of June as cautious investors awaited the U.S. monthly payroll data due later in the week and deemed decisive for the Fed's monetary policy stance.

European stocks are down in negative territory with investors reacting to the latest batch of economic data from the continent and looking ahead to U.S. jobs report for clues about Fed's likely policy stance.

Worries about the economic impact of surging infection of the delta variant and the resultant curbs on travel in several countries appear to be prompting traders to lighten commitments. It is also feared that more countries will likely impose stricter restrictions on movements.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are up $0.82 or 1.11% at $73.80 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.00 or 0.17% at $1,760.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.114 or 0.44% at $26.015 an ounce.

