Canadian Pares Early Losses, Down Marginally

The Canadian stock market is down marginally in early afternoon trades Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a contraction in the country's GDP growth in April.

Concerns that the spread of the delta variant and fresh curbs on travel in several countries might slowdown the pace of global economic recovery are weighing as well on sentiment.

Information , real estate and industrial shares are among the notable losers. The market's downside is limited thanks to energy and materials shares, which are moving up thanks to higher commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 5.56 or 0.03% at 20,165.46 about half an hour past noon. The index had earlier dropped to 20,093.83 after opening marginally down from its previous close.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAMR.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) are down 1.25 to 3%.

Mullen Group (MTL.TO) is rising nearly 7.5%. Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 5.2%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) announced that it has signed a deal to buy four pig farms in central Saskatchewan from a group of companies known as Polar Pork. Maple Leaf Foods said that it expects to close the deal in June 2022 and added that it will likely invest up to $27 million in the barns over time, including acquisition costs and capital investments. The stock is down by about 0.5%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian contracted 0.3% month-over-month in April of 2021, ending 11 consecutive monthly increases. Economists had forecast a contraction of 0.8%.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.7% month over month in May, after rising 1.6% a month earlier. Producer Prices increased 16.4% in May 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

Statistics Canada also said its raw materials price index increased 3.2% on a monthly basis in May and was up 40.1% year-over-year.

