European Stocks Close Notably Lower As Virus Fears Hurt Sentiment

Despite some upbeat economic data, including the latest batch of reports from Europe and the U.S., the stock in Europe closed on a weak note on Wednesday.

Uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery amid a surge in the Delta variant cases and travel curbs in several countries rendered the mood bearish.

It is also feared that more countries will likely impose stricter restrictions on movements if the spread of the virus does not show signs of slowing down sometime soon.

Investors seemed wary of creating fresh positions, despite recent reassurances from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve that they will continue with their accommodative monetary policies.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.77%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.71% down, Germany's DAX declined 1.02% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.91%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 0.71%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended notably lower.

Denmark edged down marginally, while Iceland and Russia closed higher.

In the UK market, Prudential, Evraz, ICP, Ocado Group, Just Eat Takeaway, Avast and Taylor Wimpey shed 2 to 3%. Fresnillo, Bunzl, Barratt Developments, CRH, Glencore and Weir Group also ended notably lower.

Compass Group shares gained nearly 2% and Sainsbury (J) gained 1.1%. Scottish Mortgage, IHG and Next ended modestly higher.

In the French market, Valeo declined more than 4%. Renault, Faurecia, Kering, Michelin, ArcelorMittal, LVMH, StMicroElectronics, Socitete Generale, BNP Paribas and Air France-KLM shed 1 to 3%.

Sodex gained nearly 3%, Airbus Group rallied 1.7% and Accor ended about 1% up. Ray-Ban manufacturer Essilor Luxottica gained about 0.4% after it announced the planned acquisition of Dutch eyewear chain Grandvision. Shares of Grandvison soared more than 14% today.

Among the stocks in the German DAX index, Continental, Infineon Technologies, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler, Allianz, Adidas, Deutsche Post, RWE and HeidelbergCement ended lower by 1 to 3%, while Fresenius Medical Care and Merck closed on firm note.

In economic news, revised data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that U.K.'s first-quarter gross domestic product dropped 1.6% sequentially instead of 1.5% fall estimated previously. GDP was up 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Data from the British Retail Consortium showed UK shop prices continued to fall in June, sliding 0.7% year-on-year, after easing 0.6% in May.

Germany's unemployment decreased more than expected in June, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed. The number of people out of work declined 38,000 in June from the previous month, much bigger than the expected fall of 20,000. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9% in June, in line with expectations, the data showed.

The euro area inflation came in at 1.9% in June, as expected, down from 2% in the previous month, according to preliminary data from Eurostat. The inflation rate had exceeded the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to" 2% in May.

French consumer price inflation rose to 1.5% in June from 1.4% a month earlier, according to the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 1.5%.

The Swiss Economic Barometer dropped to 133.4 from 143.7 in May, which was revised from 143.2, survey results from the Zürich-based think tank KOF showed Wednesday. Economists had forecast a higher score of 144.7 for June.

