Swiss Market Drifts Lower, Posts First Loss In Five Sessions

The Switzerland stock market closed lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global amid worries that rising delta variant coronavirus cases and fresh travel curbs could dent the pace of economic recovery.

The benchmark SMI, which posted gains in the previous four sessions, ended with a loss of 85.73 points or 0.71% at 11,942.72, slightly off the day's low of 11,931.48. The index briefly edged up into positive territory in opening trades.

Swiss Life Holding, Sika and Geberit lost 1.7 to 1.9%. ABB, Lonza Group and Partners Group ended lower by 1.2 to 1.3%, while Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Givaudan, Nestle, UBS Group and Richemont shed 0.8 to 1%.

Credit Suisse, SGS, Holcim and Novartis also closed weak, while Roche Holding and Swisscom ended flat.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Clariant declined nearly 3% and AMS shed about 2.1%. Lindt & Spruengli, Adecco, Tecan Group and Julius Baer also ended notably lower.

Vifor Pharma, which posted sharp losses in recent session, ended nearly 1% up. OC Oerlikon Corp, Dufry and Georg Fischer also closed higher.

A report from Credit Suisse & CFA Society Switzerland said the Swiss investor sentiment index fell sharply to 51.3 in June from a record of 72.2 in May, reaching the lowest in 5 months.

The Swiss Economic Barometer unexpectedly dropped to 133.4 in June from 143.7 in May, which was revised from 143.2, survey results from the Zürich-based think tank KOF showed Wednesday.

Economists had forecast a higher score of 144.7 for June. The barometer remained well above its long-?term average.

"The strong rise of the barometer across the last months is now replaced by a corrective movement," KOF said. "The prospects for the Swiss remains very positive, provided that the economy is not severely affected by a renewed spread of the virus."

The KOF indicator dropped for the first time in five months. The decline was largely driven by indicator bundles for the manufacturing and the other services sector, the KOF said.

Indicators for accommodation and food service activities, foreign demand and the financial and insurance services sector also contributed to the negative development.

Market Analysis