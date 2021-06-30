State Department Eases Gender Regulations

The United States State Department is easing gender requirements while applying for passports, said on Wednesday. According to the new rule, it will not be necessary for the applicants to present medical documentation to support their gender choices while applying for the passport.

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that the department is also looking forward to adding a symbol for the individuals who identify themselves as non-binary and do not conform to the traditional norms of gender identification. This step will make the system more inclusive.

"The Department of State is committed to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people - including LGBTQI+ persons. Today, I am pleased to announce that the Department will be taking further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex," said the Secretary.

However, the system will take time to change. "We are evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal. The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates," reads the statement. Several advocates have suggested the usage of X in place of M and F in the passport.

For the updates and to find the right approach to achieve the desired results, the government will be consulting the governments who have employed similar steps. "The Department is taking these steps after considerable consultation with like-minded governments who have undertaken similar changes", added Blinken.

The move, a massive shift from the traditional norms, was appreciated by the American Civil Liberties Union. Arli Christian, the campaign strategies for the activist society said, "Improved access to accurate passports will have such a profound impact on the lives of trans, intersex, and non-binary folks across the country."

Dana Zzyym, a former navy sailor and an intersex activist now, was the person who sued the department to reconsider the identification process. Blinken further added to the statement addressing the LGBTQ+ community, "We also value our continued engagement with the LGBTQI+ community, which will inform our approach and positions moving forward. With this action, I express our enduring commitment to the LGBTQI+ community today and moving forward."

