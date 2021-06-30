Australian Market Slightly Lower

The Australian stock market is providing a subdued start to the new financial year on Thursday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,300 level, as investors continue to be spooked amid several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant continuing to balloon. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.

Another 24 locally acquired cases have been reported in New South Wales, with only about half of them in isolation. Lockdowns are imposed in Sydney, Darwin, Perth and Brisbane over the weekend following several outbreaks. Five of Australia's eight states and territories have been hit by outbreaks, with around 80 percent of the population under some form of restrictions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 12.60 points or 0.17 percent to 7,300.40, after hitting a low of 7,297.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.20 points or 0.16 percent to 7,572.80. Australian ended slightly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.1 percent. OZ Minerals and Mineral Resources are down more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher. Oil Search is gaining almost 1 percent and Beach Energy is adding more than 2 percent, while Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are edging up 0.3 percent each.

Among Tech stocks, Appen is gaining more than 2 percent, while Xero is flat. WiseTech Global and Afterpay are edging down 0.5 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent, while Westpac is flat. National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.3 percent each.

Gold miners are higher after gold prices climbed overnight. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Resolute Mining and Newcrest Mining are adding more than 1 percent each. Gold Road Resources is rising almost 3 percent.

In economic news, markets await the balance of trade data on Thursday with forecasts anticipating the trade surplus to widen to $9.5 billion. A higher reading of 60.4 is also expected in the manufacturing PMI data for June slated for Thursday.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.749 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed broadly higher on Wednesday as optimism about strong economic recovery outweighed concerns about inflation and possibility of interest rate hikes happening next year. Among the major averages, the Dow came back fairly strongly after suffering a setback in the previous session, the S&P 500 hit another record high, and the Nasdaq edged down marginally.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow ended up by 210.22 points or 0.61 percent at 34,502.51 and the S&P 500 settled at 4,297.50, gaining 5.70 points or 0.12 percent, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 24.38 points or 0.17 percent at 14,503.95.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all closed weak on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.71 percent lower, Germany's DAX declined 1.02 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.91 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Wednesday, lifted by data showing another weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories. Traders also looked ahead to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.49 or about 0.7% at $73.47 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis