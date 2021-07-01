Indonesia Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Expected

Indonesia's consumer prices increased less than expected in June, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 1.33 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 1.41 percent rise.

Core inflation was 1.49 percent in June, which was above the 1.43 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.16 percent in June, after a 0.32 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.09 percent increase.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco decreased 0.71 percent yearly in June and prices of clothing and footwear fell 0.12 percent.

Prices for information, communication and financial services fell by 0.01 percent and those for transportation declined by 0.35 percent.

