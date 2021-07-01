Swiss Inflation Steady At 0.6%

Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained stable in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index grew 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. Economists had expected 0.7 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.

Prices for international package holidays, fruiting vegetables and heating oil increased in June, while prices for stone fruit and air transport declined.

The core CPI rose 0.3 percent yearly in June and remained unchanged from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP remained unchanged monthly in June and increased 0.5 percent from a year ago.

