Swiss Retail Sales Increase In May

Switzerland's retail sales increased in May, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 2.8 percent year-on-year in May.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 1.8 percent in May.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 3.1 percent yearly in May and sales of do-it-yourself declined 5.6 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 2.3 percent annually in May and fell 1.9 percent from a month ago.

