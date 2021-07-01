DAX Delves Into Data Instead Of Delta

DAX-30 of the Frankfurt bourse staged a smart recovery on the first day of the new quarter as a fresh data set of economic indicators on manufacturing, unemployment and sales reaffirmed confidence in the fight against the virus, stalled a preoccupation with the virus contagion and spurred trading sentiment.

The benchmark index is currently trading at 15615 level up by 0.37 percent over previous close. At current levels it is down 1.2 percent from the 52- week high of 15803.30.Trading has been within the range of 15584.56 and 15708.08.

Of the thirty scrips, all but 7 have advanced over Wednesday's levels reflective of broad-based bullish sentiment.

Covestro has surged more than 2 percent, closely followed by Bayer with 1.87 percent gain.

Deutsche Borse declined 0.71 percent whereas Vonovia slipped 0.48 percent.

The maximum volume of 0.61 million euros has been recorded in the counters of Allianz, which has moved up by 0.97 percent.

Data released during the day indicated that IHS Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI rose to 65.1 in June versus 64.4 in previous month and surpassing the forecast of 64.9. IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 63.4 as compared to 63.1 in the previous month and surpassing the expectation of 63.1. The month-on month 4.2 percent jump in homeland retail sales compared to a 6.8 percent drop in the previous month, though lower than the 5.1 percent forecast supported the positive sentiment generated by the strong PMI numbers. The decline in the Euro Area unemployment numbers for May to 7.9 percent from the previous reading of 8.1 percent and in line with the forecast of 7.9 percent also bolstered confidence in the strength of the economic rebound.

Markets look forward to clues on stimulus rollback in the scheduled address by ECB President Christine Lagarde. Key Indicators for June expected from the U.S. later in the day are Initial / Average Jobless claims and Manufacturing PMI, whereas the crucial Non-Farm Payrolls data is due for release late on Friday.

