Sensex, Nifty End Lower For 4th Straight Day

Indian shares ended weak on Thursday, weighed down by worries about the surge in the delta variant of the cases across the globe and weak economic data.

Automobile stocks moved higher on strong vehicles sales in June. Information , energy, telecom and power stocks closed weak.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down by 164.11 points or 0.31 percent at 52,318.60, after hitting a low of 52,281.01 in the final hour. The broader Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange settled at 15,680.00, recording a loss of 41.50 points or 0.26 percent.

A survey report showing India's factory activity to have contracted for the first time in almost a year hurt sentiment. According to the survey, factory activity contracted in June due to decline in demand and output following restrictions imposed to contain the second wave of the coronavirus. The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.1 in June 2021 from 50.8 a month earlier.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Wednesday showed India's fiscal deficit for the first two months (April-May) of 2021-22 came in at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, or 8.2 percent of the full year target of Rs 15.07 lakh crore.

Another data released by the government showed Infrastructure output in India increased by 16.8 percent year-on-year in May, after rising by a revised 60.9 percent in April due to low base effects from last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit the hard. In May last year, infrastructure output declined 21.4 percent.

Automobile stocks Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors gained 1.75 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Bajaj Auto reported a 24% jump in two-wheeler sales in June, while Tata Motors said its domestic sales jumped 125 percent in the month.

Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp and TVS Motors gained between 0.5 and 1 percent, Eicher Motors edged up 0.35 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra gained 0.25 percent, after reporting sharp increase in vehicles sales in June 2021 over the same month last year.

Among other gainers, Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 2.75 percent and Hindalco moved up 2.1 percent. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Asian Paints, ONGC, NTPC and Cipla also closed with strong gains.

Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries, Infosys, Wipro, BPCL and Shree Cement lost 1 to 2.3 percent. Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC Bank and Coal India also ended notably lower.

The market breadth was slightly positive. Out of 3338 stocks traded on BSE, 1639 stocks closed higher. 1570 stocks declined and 129 stocks ended flat.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis