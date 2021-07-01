Poland Manufacturing Growth Rises In June

Poland's manufacturing sector growth increased in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 59.4 in June from 57.2 in May. Economists had forecast a score of 57.0.

A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.

New orders rose for the seventh month in a row in June and at the fastest rate since February 2014.

Production rose for the fifth straight month in June and new export increased.

Backlogs of work grew for the ninth consecutive month and the rate of job creation increased at the strongest pace since April 2017.

Input prices increased in June and output prices rose to a record high.

For the 12-month outlook, manufacturers were optimistic for the production in June, with sentiment highest in 2021.

