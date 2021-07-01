Italy Jobless Rate Declines In May

Italy's jobless rate fell in May, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate increased to 10.5 percent in May from 10.7 percent in April. Economists had expected a rate of 10.8 percent.

In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 8.5 percent.

The employment rate rose to 57.2 percent in May from 57.0 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased marginally to 31.7 percent in May from 32.8 percent in the prior month.

